55I LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $137.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.28 and a 200 day moving average of $128.34. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.