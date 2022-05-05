$6.58 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.03 million. Atara Biotherapeutics reported sales of $3.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $70.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $132.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $59.28 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $134.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.36). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 103.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,551 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,450,000 after acquiring an additional 276,567 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,580,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATRA stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,705. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

