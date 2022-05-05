$66.83 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) will report sales of $66.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.21 million and the highest is $67.50 million. TechTarget posted sales of $57.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $312.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $313.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $358.95 million, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $363.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Shares of TTGT stock traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.70. 129,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,752. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6,370,000.00 and a beta of 1.04.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.