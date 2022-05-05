6,881 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Purchased by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCOR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.15.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR traded down $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 721,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,092. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

