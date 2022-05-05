$7.79 EPS Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) will announce $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.00. Anthem reported earnings of $7.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $28.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $29.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $32.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.50 to $32.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.23.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Anthem by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $510.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $489.29 and a 200 day moving average of $455.33. Anthem has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

