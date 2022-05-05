7,383 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by SBB Research Group LLC

SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,383 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $6.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.12. 1,317,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,770,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

