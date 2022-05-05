750 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CZR stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.80.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.
In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.