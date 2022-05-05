750 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CZR stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.80.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.