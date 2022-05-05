$8.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) to announce $8.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the highest is $18.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year sales of $76.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.19 million to $119.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $460.20 million, with estimates ranging from $114.76 million to $684.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyzon Motors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HYZN. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

HYZN stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. 1,705,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,341. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $11.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

