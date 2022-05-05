830 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Bought by Oakmont Corp

Oakmont Corp bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Otis Worldwide makes up 0.0% of Oakmont Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,694. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.64.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.