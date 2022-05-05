836 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,841,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

NYSE:AAP traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.93. 17,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

