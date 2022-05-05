912 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ServiceNow from $810.00 to $745.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.97.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,868 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,741 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW traded down $30.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $469.33. 1,917,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $533.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

