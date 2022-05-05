$97.16 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) will post sales of $97.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.63 million. Galapagos reported sales of $137.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $485.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.42 million to $639.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $525.31 million, with estimates ranging from $280.17 million to $656.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galapagos.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Galapagos by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Galapagos by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPG stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.73. 236,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,238. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $81.12.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

