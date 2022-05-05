$99.23 Million in Sales Expected for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $99.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.82 million. American Assets Trust reported sales of $91.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year sales of $401.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.98 million to $405.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $415.48 million, with estimates ranging from $412.84 million to $418.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

AAT traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $34.98. 7,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,876. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.73 per share, with a total value of $114,009.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 48,227 shares of company stock worth $1,721,554. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. American Assets Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,107,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,284,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

