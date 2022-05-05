AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,858,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $268.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.41. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

