Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 14000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of C$24.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

