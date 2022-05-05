abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Trading Down 2.9%

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.32). Approximately 1,490,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 890,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.20 ($1.36).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.69) target price on shares of abrdn European Logistics Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.06. The stock has a market cap of £435.26 million and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

In other abrdn European Logistics Income news, insider John A. N. Heawood acquired 10,000 shares of abrdn European Logistics Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,741.41).

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

