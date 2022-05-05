Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.82.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $4,130,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 48.6% during the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 29.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 87,653 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

