Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-$3.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

