Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-$3.15 EPS.
NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.
