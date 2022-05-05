Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $177.77 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.66 and a 200-day moving average of $195.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

