Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of AE opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.90. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Adams Resources & Energy (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Resources & Energy (AE)
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.