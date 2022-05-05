Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AE opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.90. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

