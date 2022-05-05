adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €205.00 by Credit Suisse Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €205.00 ($215.79) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($368.42) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($366.32) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($357.89) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($278.95) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €294.38 ($309.87).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €193.80 ($204.00) on Tuesday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($211.59). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €204.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €239.45.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

