Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,323 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.4% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $22.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $400.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,516. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $394.04 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

