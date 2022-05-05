Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $4.18 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00011444 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $109.79 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.49 or 0.00223262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 26,284,558 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

