Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.26 million.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average is $86.38. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.73.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.