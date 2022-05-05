Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.37.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average is $123.61. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

