AdvanSix (ASIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect AdvanSix to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.30 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AdvanSix to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASIX opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.76. AdvanSix has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $57.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASIX. StockNews.com began coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in AdvanSix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 183,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AdvanSix by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 35,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AdvanSix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

