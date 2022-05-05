Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.42.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 90.22%. The business had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

