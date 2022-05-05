AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. TheStreet downgraded AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.19.

AES stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.33. 7,265,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,327. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. AES has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.92%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,140,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in AES by 775.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 96,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AES by 412.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 61,631 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in AES by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AES by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

