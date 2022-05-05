AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.90 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AGCO in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $11.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.50. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $156.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.72%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

