AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. AGCO updated its FY22 guidance to $11.70-11.90 EPS.

AGCO opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.71. AGCO has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $156.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,684,000 after buying an additional 332,577 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

