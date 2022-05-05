AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. AGCO updated its FY22 guidance to $11.70-11.90 EPS.

NYSE AGCO opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $156.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Comerica Bank grew its position in AGCO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AGCO by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in AGCO by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AGCO by 24.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

