Agora (NASDAQ:API) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.65% from the stock’s previous close.

API has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.07.

NASDAQ:API traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,220. The company has a market cap of $742.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. Agora has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Agora during the first quarter worth $6,091,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Agora by 619.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 157,460 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Agora by 95.0% in the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,908,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after buying an additional 929,824 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Agora by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 186,399 shares during the last quarter.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

