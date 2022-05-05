AI Doctor (AIDOC) Reaches Market Cap of $67,673.19

AI Doctor (AIDOC) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. AI Doctor has a market cap of $67,673.19 and $9.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00030350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00100109 BTC.

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

