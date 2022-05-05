Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s Largest Position

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up approximately 11.9% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,972,000 after buying an additional 430,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after purchasing an additional 391,740 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,278,000 after purchasing an additional 557,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $13.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,323,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,386. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.90.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

