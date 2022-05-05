Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $15.07 on Thursday, hitting $141.11. The company had a trading volume of 185,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.45 and a 200 day moving average of $166.98. The company has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 130.92 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Airbnb by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

