Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

Airbnb stock opened at $156.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of 134.64 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.97.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $4,174,892.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Airbnb by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,277,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,484,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,461,000 after acquiring an additional 65,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

