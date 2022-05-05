Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at UBS Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. Citigroup raised Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $156.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.64 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.98. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,204 shares in the company, valued at $45,952,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $2,602,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

