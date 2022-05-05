Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target Raised to €180.00

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €170.00 ($178.95) to €180.00 ($189.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

EADSY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Airbus from €120.00 ($126.32) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($145.26) to €150.00 ($157.89) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.86.

Airbus stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 341,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,625. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64. Airbus has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Airbus had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 48.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

