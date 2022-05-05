Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $151.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.00.

Several research firms recently commented on EADSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbus from €120.00 ($126.32) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Airbus from €170.00 ($178.95) to €180.00 ($189.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($145.26) to €150.00 ($157.89) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. 341,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65. Airbus has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.01 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 48.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Airbus’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Airbus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.