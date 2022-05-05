Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) received a €26.00 ($27.37) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

AIXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.95) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($20.00) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aixtron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.89 ($25.15).

Aixtron stock opened at €24.32 ($25.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.05. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €14.82 ($15.60) and a 52 week high of €26.60 ($28.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.62 and a 200-day moving average of €19.39.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

