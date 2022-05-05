Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.50.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $112.71. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $217,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,658 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

