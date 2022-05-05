Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Akamai Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $5.32-5.44 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.28-1.33 EPS.

AKAM stock opened at $102.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $112.71.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.