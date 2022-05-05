Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Alamo Group stock traded down $8.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.48. 47,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,027. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $121.29 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,168,000 after acquiring an additional 52,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,264,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

