Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Albemarle updated its FY22 guidance to $9.25-12.25 EPS.

Albemarle stock traded up $21.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,736,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,489. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

