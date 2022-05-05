Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches Market Cap of $104.28 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $104.28 million and $44.82 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00329008 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00078732 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00081994 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006223 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,438,237,977 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

