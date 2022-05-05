Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has $16.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.78.

NYSE AQN opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.36 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

