Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif. “

ALHC has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $294,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,908 shares of company stock worth $401,451.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 919,320 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 209,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 753,296 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

