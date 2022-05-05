Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires Shares of 268 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 201.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 78.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $242.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.70.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

