Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys Shares of 887 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,415,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,586 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,536.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,161,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,539,000 after buying an additional 1,090,699 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 728.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 881,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after buying an additional 775,236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,238,000 after purchasing an additional 707,190 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,088,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,510,000 after buying an additional 562,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $53.13 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.