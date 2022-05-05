Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New $41,000 Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,593,000 after purchasing an additional 143,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,723,000 after purchasing an additional 39,467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,340,000 after buying an additional 90,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 15.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,742,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,627,000 after buying an additional 236,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chemours by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after purchasing an additional 124,892 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CC opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 79.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

CC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

